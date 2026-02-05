KAJANG, Feb 5 — A man in his 40s will be charged at the Sessions Court here today over an alleged petrol attack on his former girlfriend and her elderly mother last Friday, according to New Straits Times.

The suspect was brought to the Kajang court complex by officers from the district police headquarters’ Criminal Investigation Department after the expiration of a six-day remand order.

He was dressed in a brown top and black trousers, handcuffed, and had visible burn injuries on his hands.

He is expected to face a charge under Section 307 of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine, or up to 20 years’ imprisonment if serious injury is caused.

He will also be charged under Section 435 of the Penal Code for mischief by fire with intent to cause damage to property, an offence punishable by up to 14 years’ imprisonment and a fine upon conviction.

According to New Straits Times, the suspect allegedly splashed petrol on the woman and her mother, before setting fire to items belonging to the woman and igniting her car, causing damage to the vehicle and the front portion of her house.

The woman reportedly suffered burn injuries. The suspect is also alleged to have killed a pet belonging to the victim.

The incident was captured on closed-circuit television cameras installed at the house.

The suspect was later arrested the same day while hiding in a neighbour’s apartment unit in Bandar Saujana Putra.

Sources cited by New Straits Times said the woman had ended her relationship with the man more than a month before the incident and had not been in contact with him until the alleged attack.