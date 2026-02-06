KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — The government is pushing ahead with major changes to early childhood education, including making pre-school compulsory for children aged five.

The move forms part of broader education reforms under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) and the National Education Blueprint 2026–2035.

Under the new policy, children will be required to attend pre-school starting at age five, a shift aimed at strengthening foundational skills and improving learning progress before entering primary school.

From policy proposal to law

The idea of compulsory pre-school for five-year-olds first emerged as a proposal in the government’s long-term planning under the 13MP, where early childhood education is identified as a key pillar of national development.

The plan outlined measures to expand preschool access — especially in rural and underserved communities — and ensure all children get a strong start in literacy, numeracy, and social skills.

In November 2025, the Education Ministry confirmed it was studying the technical and operational aspects of the compulsory pre-school requirement, preparing the ground for nationwide implementation.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim recently reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the policy.

New enrolment ages

Under the policy, the age structure will work as follows:

Pre-school (prasekolah) — compulsory at age five; all children are expected to enrol for at least one year at this age.

Year One (Primary School) — entry age lowered to six; starting in 2027, children can start Year One at age six, though parents can choose to delay entry until age seven if they feel their child is not ready.

Why this change?

According to the Prime Minister, the plan — initially slated for 2029 or 2030 — has been moved up to help Malaysia achieve its educational and national development goals.

Recent reports have shown that many children currently enter primary school without the basic skills expected by teachers — a gap the government says early pre-school attendance can help address.

With this policy, the government also aims to reduce inequality, ensuring all children gain access to early education through compulsory pre-school.

How is it being rolled out?

In preparation, government agencies such as KEMAS (Jabatan Kemajuan Masyarakat) have begun enhancing pre-school infrastructure and teacher capacity.

The Prime Minister has also directed the Finance and Economy Ministries to take immediate action to improve basic facilities.

Addressing public concerns, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the ministry will use diagnostic assessments to determine a child’s readiness for primary school, balancing academic expectations with child development needs.

She stressed that the admission of six-year-olds into Year One in 2027 is not meant to foster academic competition, but to prioritise the welfare, wellbeing, and readiness of children.

Fadhlina also said the policy focuses on ensuring children’s rights are protected, with assessments conducted holistically to include emotional, cognitive, and learning skills, rather than relying solely on age.

The Education Ministry has also conducted early mapping to identify states and schools expected to experience high demand, taking proactive steps such as hiring contract teachers and planning additional classrooms.

Not a pilot project

The education minister clarified that the policy is not a pilot project but a national initiative implemented in a controlled environment.

She emphasised that only ready children will be offered early admission into Year One, with emotional and psychosocial support provided to help them adjust to formal learning.

Fadhlina added that the country’s education structure will remain unchanged: all students will still undergo six years of primary education and five years of secondary education, with no extension of schooling or negative impact on the overall educational pathway.