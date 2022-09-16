It is the 21st consecutive month for Singapore’s NODX to see year-on-year growth, reported Xinhua. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Sept 16 — Singapore’s non-oil domestic exports (NODX) rose by 11.4 per cent year on year in August, following a 7 per cent growth in July, Enterprise Singapore, a government agency, said on Friday.

In a breakdown, the electronic NODX decreased by 4.5 per cent year on year in August, following a 10.3 per cent increase in July. The non-electronic NODX grew by 16.9 per cent year on year in August, compared to a 6.1 per cent rise in the previous month.

On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, Singapore’s NODX decreased by 3.9 per cent in August to 17.1 billion Singapore dollars (about US$12.14 billion), after the previous month’s 1.4 per cent growth.

Singapore’s non-oil re-exports (NORX) grew by 15 per cent year on year in August, following a revised 24.6 per cent growth in the previous month. Both electronic and non-electronic NORX grew.

Singapore’s oil domestic exports expanded by 72.2 per cent year on year in August, after a 96.9 per cent growth in July. — Bernama