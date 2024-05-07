KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim received a courtesy visit from a delegation from the US-Asean Business Council led by its senior vice president and regional managing director Brian D. McFeeters today.

During the meeting, Anwar who is also the finance minister said both parties exchanged views on matters related to policies and regulations for several sectors as well as the potential of increased investments by companies from the United States (US).

“I also touched on the role that will be played by Malaysia as Asean Chairman next year,” he said in a post on Facebook today.

Anwar said the delegation also comprised representatives from 20 US multinational companies.

Also present were US Ambassador to Malaysia Edgard Kagan and US Ambassador to Asean Yohannes A. Abraham, he said.

“May the good relations and close cooperation with multinational companies such as those from the US will contribute to the government’s efforts to achieve the goals of the Madani Economy,” said Anwar.

The US-Asean Business Council is a trade organisation that functions as a leading advocacy group for US businesses operating in the Asean region.

Its main role is to foster economic cooperation, trade, and investment between the US and Asean member countries, including Malaysia, and facilitate dialogue between governments and businesses to enhance economic relations and encourage mutual understanding. — Bernama