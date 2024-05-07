KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — The Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry (MITI) has confirmed that an announcement on Google’s investment in Malaysia will be made in the near future.

Its minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said this follows the virtual meeting yesterday between Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Google president and chief investment officer Ruth Porat and other senior management members of the tech giant.

“Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo and I also attended this virtual meeting. The discussion covers, among others, the investment in our country, the amount of which will be announced after being approved.

“I am made to understand that the announcement will be made in the near future,” he told the media after a dinner reception in honour of the Saudi Arabian delegation to Malaysia yesterday.

Among other issues to be discussed are the exchange of expertise as well as reskilling and upskilling of Malaysians in three sectors, namely education, agriculture and health, Tengku Zafrul said.

He said the Digital Ministry will coordinate the use of artificial intelligence while in terms of investment, MITI and the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) are making preparations with Google.

In a post on Facebook yesterday, Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, revealed that he held an online conference with Porat as a follow-up to their meeting in the United States last year.

The prime minister said during the session, Porat informed on the progress of the framework areas that Google and parent company Alphabet can expand in Malaysia based on his previous explanation to her regarding the mission and focus of the Malaysian government.

In November 2023, the Malaysian government and Google announced a strategic collaboration to create inclusive growth opportunities for more Malaysians and homegrown companies in the rapidly growing digital economy. — Bernama