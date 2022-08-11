SINGAPORE, Aug 11 — The police have arrested an 18-year-old after he allegedly published a Twitter post suggesting that an item would “blow up” at The [email protected] Bay, where the National Day Parade was held on Tuesday (Aug 9) evening.

In a media statement on Wednesday, the police said that they were informed at about 7.10pm on Tuesday that an “unknown person” wrote on Twitter that an item would “blow up” from under the seat at row 27 of The [email protected] Bay.

Through follow-up investigations, officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and Ang Mo Kio Police Division established the teenager’s identity and arrested him within two hours of the reported crime.

Initial investigations showed that there were no suspicious items found at the venue.

The police added that two mobile phones have since been seized as case exhibits.

Anyone found guilty of “communicating false information of a harmful thing” may be jailed up to seven years or fined up to S$50,000, or both.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Singapore celebrated its 57th year of independence on Tuesday, with more than 26,000 revellers at The [email protected] Bay. This was the first time tickets were opened to the public for balloting since 2019, following the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. — TODAY