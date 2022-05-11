Singapore police probing woman for allegedly acting as lawyer when practising certificate has expired

Anyone guilty of being an unauthorised person acting as an advocate or solicitor may be fined up to S$25,000 (RM78,799) or jailed for up to six months, or both. ― Pixabay via TODAY

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, May 11 — The police said yesterday (May 10) that they have begun investigations on a case of a woman who purportedly acted as an advocate and solicitor when she was not certified to be practising as a lawyer.

TODAY understands that the woman is Violet Netto, who represented Malaysian drug trafficker Nagaenthran K. Dharmalingam earlier this year in his appeal against his death penalty. '

Nagaenthran was hanged on April 27.

The police said in a statement that a report was filed on that same day against the woman, who acted as an advocate and solicitor on at least three occasions, even though her practising certificate had expired.

She is being investigated for an offence under Section 33 of the Legal Profession Act.

Anyone guilty of being an unauthorised person acting as an advocate or solicitor may be fined up to S$25,000 (RM78,799) or jailed for up to six months, or both.

In the case of second or subsequent convictions, the penalty is a fine of up to S$50,000 or a prison term of up to 12 months, or both.

The Singapore Statutes website states that every solicitor is required to apply for and be issued a practising certificate before he or she is able to practise as an advocate or solicitor for the year, which refers to the period between April 1 and March 31.

The police added that they are unable to comment further as investigations are ongoing.

TODAY is seeking comments from Netto.

The case of Nagaenthran was brought up two weeks ago by the Attorney-General's Chambers, which said that there may be possible contempt of court proceedings against some people and groups both here and abroad who have made false allegations against Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon.

Nagaenthran's mother is said to be involved in these allegations, saying that Menon should not have presided over her son's case, because he was Attorney General when Nagaenthran was prosecuted.

Nagaenthran's mother also claimed that lawyers had declined to represent her due to purported adverse consequences. Her son was previously defended by human rights lawyer M. Ravi, who then went on medical leave, and Netto. ― TODAY