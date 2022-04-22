Public bus, taxi services between Singapore and Johor Baru to resume from May 1

Bus and taxi services will resume between Singapore and Johor Baru from May 1, 2022. — TODAY pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, April 22 — Public bus and taxi services between Singapore and Johor Baru will resume from May 1, the Ministry of Health said today.

These include Services 160, 170 and 170X operated by SBS Transit, Service 950 operated by SMRT Buses, and Services TS1, TS3, TS6 and TS8 operated by Transtar Travel.

As for taxis, commuters travelling to Johor can either board one at the Queen Street taxi terminal or book one through taxi companies with licensed cross-border taxi drivers.

In a separate statement, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said that since the start of April, bus operators have been recruiting, redeploying and training their drivers, as well as conducting route familiarisation after a two-year hiatus. These services have not been operating since March 2020.

The operating hours of Services 160, 170, 170X and 950 will be the same as before the pandemic struck — between 5.20am and 12.30am.

The frequency of the bus services will also be similar: Services 160, 170 and 950 will operate at intervals of up to 20 minutes during peak hours and intervals of up to 25 minutes during off-peak hours, while Service 170X will operate at intervals of up to nine minutes during peak hours and up to 17 minutes during off-peak hours.

Commuters can also check LTA’s MyTransport.SG app or the operators’ websites for bus operating hours and arrival timings.

With the resumption of cross-border bus services, the existing vaccinated travel bus services operated by Transtar Travel and Handal Indah will cease on May 1.

All travellers are reminded to comply with travel requirements of Singapore and Malaysia to ensure smooth immigration clearance, LTA said.

Since April 1, fully vaccinated travellers have been allowed to make trips across the land border between Singapore and Malaysia without the need for quarantining or testing, including pre-departure and on-arrival tests. — TODAY