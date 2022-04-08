Singapore Boon Lay attack: Police nab two men after manhunt

A police car seen patrolling the site of a Boon Lay Drive attack at about 4.30pm on April 7, 2022. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, April 8 — The police have arrested two men, aged 20 and 21, for their suspected involvement in a case of causing grievous hurt using dangerous weapons in Boon Lay.

The police said earlier on Thursday that they had launched a manhunt for the suspects, after responding at around 5pm to calls for assistance at Block 175 Boon Lay Drive, where two men had injured two other men with weapons.

In an update on Thursday evening, the police said that officers from Jurong Division and Criminal Investigation Department were able to identify the alleged perpetrators through extensive ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras and closed-circuit television.

The men were arrested on Thursday (April 7) at about 4pm on Woodlands Street 12.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the two men are known to the victims, aged 22 and 23, who were taken conscious to the hospital.

In video clips and images of the incident circulating on social media, two men dressed in black can be seen wielding what appears to be machetes at a car park.

The two men are seen, weapons in hand, confronting someone off screen while pacing back and forth.

A female voice is heard in the video shouting that she had called the police, before a second clip showed the two men running away from the scene with their weapons.

In another image, one of the victims appears to be injured with blood running down his face while another man attends to him.

Those found guilty of voluntarily causing grievous hurt can be jailed for life or up to 15 years, and shall also be liable to a fine or caning.

“The police do not tolerate brazen acts of violence and will deal with offenders severely, in accordance with the law,” they said on Thursday evening.

Investigations are ongoing. — TODAY