In Singapore, cops probe dispute at Punggol restaurant where two men allegedly threatened to beat up staff

The alleged incident was shared online in a Facebook post by a user who said he had witnessed it while having dinner at the restaurant.

SINGAPORE, March 15 — Police are investigating an incident at Fat Po restaurant along Tebing Lane in Punggol, where two men allegedly got into an argument with the restaurant staff and threatened to beat one of them up.

In a statement yesterday (March 14), the police said that they were alerted to the dispute along Tebing Lane on Saturday. Investigations are ongoing.

The incident was shared online in a Facebook post put up on the Hawkers United ― Dabao 2020 Facebook group on Sunday by a user who claimed to have witnessed it while having dinner at the restaurant on Saturday.

The post has since attracted widespread attention among local netizens who have criticised the behaviour of the two men.

The restaurant replied to the post on Sunday, thanking their customers and the public for their support over the incident and confirming that a police report had been lodged.

The incident

According to the account shared by the eyewitness, the two men had purportedly helped themselves to a table at Fat Po without queuing and ordered a jug of beer and some food, before one of them proceeded to start smoking.

Fat Po staff informed the man that smoking was not allowed at the restaurant premises, and it took much persuasion from the staff before the man went out to continue smoking.

The man returned with a bag of satay from another restaurant and when approached by Fat Po staff, raised his voice and stated that he and his companion had to eat the satay as they were very hungry.

The men then accused the Fat Po staff of having a bad attitude when their food was served, stating that the server had put the plates down on their table and walked off.

One of the men then proceeded to smash the plate of food on the floor.

When Fat Po staff hurried over to clear up the mess, one of the men allegedly shoved a female staff member before moving to pick up the fallen pieces of food.

The two men were then told by Fat Po’s manager that they would not be charged for the food, and on their way out threatened to beat up one of Fat Po’s staff.

Another patron at the scene shouted at the men to stop and was challenged to a fight by one of the men.

The two men left after the patron called the police.

In response to TODAY’s queries, Fat Po said that they are providing statements and surveillance camera footage to the police. ― TODAY