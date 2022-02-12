Singapore Workers’ Party expresses ‘grave concern’ over privileges committee’s recommendation to refer leaders to public prosecutor

The Committee of Privileges recommended in its report that opposition leader Pritam Singh (centre) and fellow Member of Parliament Faisal Manap (2nd right) be referred to the public prosecutor for further investigation. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Feb 12 — The Workers’ Party (WP) on Friday (Feb 11) said that it notes with “grave concern” the Committee of Privileges’ report recommending that two of its leaders be referred to the public prosecutor for possible criminal charges.

The committee had been looking into the conduct of former WP Member of Parliament (MP) Raeesah Khan for lying in Parliament about accompanying a sexual assault victim to a police station.

In its findings released on Thursday, the committee recommended a fine of S$35,000 (RM108,800) on Raeesah for lying in Parliament.

It also recommended that opposition leader Pritam Singh and fellow MP Faisal Manap be referred to the public prosecutor for further investigation, due to Singh’s conduct during the committee’s probe into Raeesah’s lie and Faisal’s refusal to answer relevant questions.

“The Workers’ Party notes these developments with grave concern. The last time criminal charges were brought against an elected opposition MP relating to their political work was in the 1980s,” the party said in a statement.

A motion has been filed to debate the committee’s report in Parliament next week.

Singh, WP chair Sylvia Lim and Mr Faisal, who is WP vice-chair, will be expressing their views on the committee’s report in Parliament, “which, like the (committee), is dominated by MPs from the ruling People’s Action Party”, the party said. The three WP leaders are MPs of Aljunied Group Representation Constituency (GRC).

Singh and Faisal will also cooperate with the public prosecutor and defend themselves in court if charges are brought, the party added.

“While the two elected Aljunied GRC MPs, Mr Singh and Mr Faisal Manap, address these matters, the party will continue to work for Singapore and Singaporeans,” WP said. “All our elected MPs will continue to serve our constituents to the very best of our ability while the party’s work in other constituencies continues.”

The party said that it “has been through many trials and tribulations” since its founding in 1957.

“We thank all Singaporeans who have supported us through the decades. We are confident that we will persevere and continue our mission of contributing to the building of our democratic society.” — TODAY