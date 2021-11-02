Covid-19 infections in Singapore cross 200,000 mark as 2,470 new cases reported; 14 more deaths bring tally to 421

Among the new infections recorded yesterday, 2,189 were in the community, 278 were made up of migrant worker dormitory residents and the remaining three were imported. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Nov 2 — Singapore yesterday logged 2,470 new cases of Covid-19 and 14 more deaths due to complications from the disease.

This is the first time since Oct 18 that the daily Covid-19 tally has dropped below the 3,000 mark.

In its nightly update on the coronavirus situation here, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that there were 67 patients who were unstable and under close monitoring in intensive care units (ICUs) to prevent further deterioration, down from the 69 reported the day before.

In addition, there were 62 patients who were critically ill and intubated in ICUs, one more than on Sunday.

The number of patients who require oxygen support went up from 284 on Sunday to 288 yesterday.

In total, there are 383 ICU beds, of which 257 are now occupied — 129 by Covid-19 patients.

This means that the ICU utilisation rate is now 67.1 per cent, down from the 68.3 per cent reported the day before.

MOH stressed that people aged 60 and above continue to be “more adversely affected by Covid-19” especially if they are not vaccinated.

Among the new infections recorded yesterday, 2,189 were in the community, 278 were made up of migrant worker dormitory residents and the remaining three were imported.

There were 407 people above the age of 60 among the community cases, MOH said.

The ratio of community cases in the past week compared with the week before stood at 1.05, down from the 1.12 reported the day before.

The 14 who died were aged between 56 and 95.

“All of them, except for an unvaccinated individual, had various underlying medical conditions,” the ministry said without giving more details.

In total, 421 people here have died of Covid-19 complications.

Local situation

Singapore has registered a total of 200,844 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic last year.

A total of 3,552 cases were discharged yesterday, of whom 464 were people above the age of 60.

There are still, however, 1,717 patients who remain warded in the hospitals, 45 more than on Sunday.

Over the last 28 days, the percentage of local cases who had mild or no symptoms was 98.7 per cent, MOH said. During the same period:

0.8 per cent of patients required oxygen aid

0.2 per cent were unstable and under close monitoring in intensive care

0.1 per cent were critically ill and intubated in ICU

0.2 per cent had died

Clusters under monitoring

Among large clusters that are being closely monitored by the ministry, six had new cases. This was two more clusters compared to Sunday.

A total of 36 new infections were added to these six large clusters.

Vaccinations

As of Oct 31, 84 per cent of the population have been fully vaccinated and 85 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

MOH added that 16 per cent of the population have received their booster shots.

In the past seven days: