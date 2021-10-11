One-week grace period for Singapore's vaccination-differentiated measures; some provisions for unvaccinated

Entry to malls will be allowed only for people who are fully vaccinated from Wednesday (Oct 13). — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Oct 11 — The authorities will make provisions to allow unvaccinated individuals access to medical and childcare-related services in shopping malls, where entry will be allowed only for people who are fully vaccinated from Wednesday (Oct 13).

There will also be a grace period of one week from Oct 13 for what the authorities describe as “vaccination-differentiated safe management measures” in malls to be implemented, the Ministry of Health (MOH), the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) and Enterprise Singapore (ESG) said in a joint statement on Sunday.

MOH said on Saturday that those who are not fully vaccinated will not be allowed entry into malls, large standalone stores, attractions, hawker centres and coffee shops from Wednesday, so as to protect them and reduce the strain on the healthcare system.

“We are aware of concerns raised by the public with regard to the need for some unvaccinated individuals to access medical and childcare related services in the malls,” MOH, MTI and ESG said in their statement.

“Provisions will be made to allow for access to these services.”

MTI and ESG are “working closely” with mall operators to allow tenants, mall operators and the public to familiarise themselves with the new processes and checks, the statement said.

To facilitate this, there will be a grace period of one week for the new measures in malls to be implemented, from Oct 13 to 19, the statement said.

MTI and ESG will provide more details in an advisory which will be issued before Oct 13. — TODAY