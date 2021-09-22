Covid-19: 1,173 new locally transmitted cases in Singapore, record number in community

Singapore recorded 1,173 new locally transmitted cases of Covid-19. ― AFP pic via TODAY

SINGAPORE, Sept 22 — Singapore on Tuesday (Sept 21) recorded 1,173 new locally transmitted cases of Covid-19, with a tuition centre added to a list of active clusters under close monitoring.

Among the new locally transmitted cases are 311 seniors aged above 60.

Including five imported cases, there were 1,178 new coronavirus infections reported here, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily update on the coronavirus situation.

The new locally transmitted cases comprise a record 1,038 community infections, along with 135 cases involving migrant worker dormitory residents.

This is also the highest number of total cases since April 20 last year, when there were 1,426 infections, most of them involving migrant workers living in dormitories.

MOH on Tuesday also added LearnJoy Education Centre, a tuition centre located at Bedok North Street 3, to a list of clusters under its close monitoring.

One new case was added on Tuesday, making it a total of 10. Of these, one is a staff member and nine are students.

In all, Singapore has recorded 79,899 coronavirus cases since the pandemic struck.

Patients in hospital

A total of 1,109 Covid-19 cases are currently warded in hospital, an increase from the 1,055 that MOH reported on Monday.

“Most are well and under observation,” said the ministry.

The number of seriously ill patients who require oxygen support is 147, with 17 in critical condition in the intensive care units (ICU), compared to 128 and 18 respectively on Monday.

Of the 164 who have fallen very ill, 135 are seniors above 60 years old, said MOH on Tuesday.

Over the last 28 days, the percentage of local cases who had no or mild symptoms is 97.9 per cent. A total of 246 cases required oxygen support, 23 had been in the ICU and eight had died, of whom two were fully vaccinated while the other six were either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Vaccinations

As of Sept 20, 82 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated, and 84 per cent has received at least one dose.

A total of 8,976,010 doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme (Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty and Moderna) have been administered, covering 4,578,704 individuals, with 4,455,536 people having completed the full vaccination regimen.

In addition, 184,864 doses of other vaccines recognised in the World Health Organisation’s Emergency Use Listing have been administered, covering 87,125 individuals. — TODAY