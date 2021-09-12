Singapore Chinatown Complex closed for three days after detection of cluster with 66 cases

Chinatown Complex has been closed for three days after a major new cluster was detected. there. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Sept 12 — Chinatown Complex has been closed for three days after a major new cluster with a total of 66 cases was detected there, the Ministry of Health said yesterday.

Of these, 63 work at Chinatown Complex, comprising 58 stallholders and stall assistants, four cleaners and one safe distancing ambassador.

The remaining three are household contacts of the cases.

To break any potential chain of transmission and enable deep cleaning of the premises, Chinatown Complex was closed from 3pm on Saturday and will remain closed until 11:59pm on Sept 15.

Everyone working at Chinatown Complex are being tested for Covid-19.

To cast a wide net around the cases, and to contain the cluster quickly, people who have logged in via contact-tracing system SafeEntry to Chinatown Complex from Sept 8 to 11 will be issued health risk alerts.

They are strongly encouraged to go for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test as soon as possible and to reduce their social interactions for 14 days.

To uncover any community infection cases, MOH will also extend free Covid-19 testing to members of the public who had visited Chinatown Complex between Sept 8 and 11, but who do not receive the health risk alerts.

All visitors to Chinatown Complex between Sept 8 and 11 are advised to monitor their health closely, and minimise social interactions as far as possible, for 14 days from their date of visit.

They are encouraged to see a doctor immediately if they feel unwell.

Details on the testing operations are at https://go.gov.sg/chinatown-complex-testing. — TODAY