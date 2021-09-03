Singapore to open 20 'Quick Test Centres for Covid-19 testing from Oct 1

A swab test being carried out at a regional screening centre in Singapore on June 12, 2020. ― TODAY file pic

SINGAPORE, Sept 3 — Members of the public who wish to take fast and easy tests for Covid-19 to fufil work requirements or for unvaccinated people to attend mass events will from next month be able to book an appointment to do so at 20 “Quick Test Centres” that have been set up.

These test centres were set up to supervise people doing self-swab antigen rapid tests in order to meet requirements for work under the various testing regimes.

They will have to pay for the tests taken at these centres, which are located in areas across the island including the Yishun Bus Interchange, Tekka Facility and Bedok Town Square, the Ministry of Health said in a statement today.

Since mid-July, staff members who work in higher-risk settings where there are unmasked clients or patrons had to be tested for Covid-19 once every 14 days under the fast and easy testing regime.

To help freelancers and small businesses that were unable to organise the supervised self-swabs on their own, the Health Promotion Board set up Quick Test Centres to help administer these tests, with the first few being in Yishun and Tekka.

The Government is gearing up to step up testing efforts, including for people who are not working in “higher-risk” settings, to prevent a sudden increase of cases from overwhelming Singapore’s healthcare system.

“We will redouble our efforts to make regular testing part of the new normal,” MOH wrote.

“We strongly encourage everyone, including fully-vaccinated individuals, to self-test regularly with antigen rapid test kits as a matter of social responsibility, especially if you are participating in higher-risk activities or attending large-scale events.”

The ministry added that it will look into setting up more testing sites across the island to make it easier for people to get tested regularly.

MOH urged employers to play their part in getting their employees to test regularly and said that the tripartite partners will discuss further guidelines to promote the use of antigen rapid tests at workplaces and as a key element of business continuity plans.

The ministry said these tests will go beyond the regular rostered testing for higher-risk settings and the “vaccinate or regular test” regime.

“Such regular testing will enable us to detect cases early, help to reduce workplace transmission and prevent large workplace clusters as more people return to on-site work.”

At a press conference on Friday by the Government’s Covid-19 task force, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong who is the task force’s co-chair said that Singapore is aiming to be “a nation of testing” and will make testing a new norm and “more pervasive”.

“We have already reached very high levels of vaccination, we are one of the foremost countries in terms of vaccination, we should now aspire to be a nation of testing where testing becomes a way of life,” he said.

Distribution of test kits

From August 28 to September 27, all households will be receiving a package of six antigen rapid self-test kits via mail.

Self-test kits are also widely available at major retailers and e-commerce sites.

MOH said that it is actively reviewing new kits to be put for sale publicly and will continue to make self-test kits readily accessible.

Those who test positive for Covid-19 through the fast and easy tests or self-test kits should visit a Swab-and-Send-Home clinic for further testing.

There, they will take a government-funded polymerase chain reaction test to confirm their infection status.

MOH will then take appropriate action and inform them of their next steps.

Anyone with symptoms of Covid-19 — such as fever, cough, fatigue or loss of smell — should visit a doctor immediately instead of self-testing or booking a test at the Quick Test Centres, MOH said.

Location of quick test centres