Singapore bus interchange Covid-19 clusters: Cases confined to bus workers, household members, infection control to be enhanced, LTA says

SINGAPORE, Sept 2 — All the people found to have Covid-19 that were linked to bus interchanges have so far been confined to workers and some of their household members, and more safeguards are being put in place to prevent disease spread, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said today.

A total of 314 cases have been traced to eight bus interchanges as of September 1.

Between July and September 1, 284 front-line staff members in the bus interchanges have tested positive for Covid-19. This is less than 3 per cent of the 11,000 front-line workers in the bus sector, LTA said.

To keep them safe, public transport operators have taken a “vaccinate, test and trace” approach, it added.

To reduce the likelihood of further workplace transmissions, LTA has worked with the operators and the National Transport Workers’ Union to enhance infection control measures.

They include:

Segregating resting and dining areas for staff members at bus interchanges

Having single seating in dining areas

Putting up physical separators at designated smoking areas

There will be no interaction and talking allowed at dining and smoking areas

Doubling the frequency of cleaning of high-touch points at areas for staff members to at least once every hour

Accelerating the ongoing installation of air purifiers in enclosed working areas

However, it has worked with the public transport operators to develop contingency plans that can be executed quickly to minimise the impact on commuters should more cases emerge from ongoing community surveillance testing.

Among the clusters, Toa Payoh Bus Interchange is the largest with 93 cases as of September 1. For the rest:

Boon Lay has 66 cases

Punggol has 32

Jurong East has 28

Bishan has 28

Tampines has 23

Clementi has 20

Public transport front-line workers were among the first groups to be offered vaccination earlier this year. LTA said that more than 99 per cent of them have completed their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and more than 95 per cent are fully vaccinated. — TODAY