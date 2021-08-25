Singapore Health Ministry probes new cluster of 20 Covid-19 cases among workers at Bugis Junction mall

The Ministry of Health said commuters and shoppers who had walked through Bugis Junction mall (pictured) to go to neighbouring buildings or the adjoining Bugis MRT Station do not have to get tested for Covid-19. ― Picture via Google Maps

SINGAPORE, Aug 25 — The Ministry of Health (MoH) said yesterday (August 24) that it is investigating 20 cases of coronavirus infections among people who work at the Bugis Junction mall.

In its nightly update on the coronavirus situation here, MOH added that those who work in the affected shops at the mall located at 200 Victoria Street will be tested for the coronavirus and close contacts of confirmed cases will be quarantined.

It did not specify which shops these are.

“To uncover any community infection cases, we will also extend free Covid-19 testing to members of the public who had visited the retail shops or used the services or facilities at Bugis Junction between Aug 17 and 24,” MoH said.

It stressed that those who had just walked through the mall to go to neighbouring buildings or the adjoining Bugis MRT Station do not have to get tested.

MoH added that all visitors who have been to the Bugis Junction mall during the affected dates are advised to monitor their health and minimise social interactions “as far as possible”.

“They are encouraged to see a doctor immediately if they feel unwell.”

Singapore reported 111 locally transmitted Covid-19 cases yesterday. There were three new clusters, including the one at Bugis Junction. ― TODAY