Fully vaccinated 90-year-old Singaporean man dies of Covid-19 complications; death toll hits 45

The man was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital the next day as he developed shortness of breath and giddiness. — TODAY pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, Aug 18 — A 90-year-old Singaporean man who was fully vaccinated against Covid-19 died yesterday from complications due to the disease.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a media statement that the man developed symptoms on July 29 and was detected when he was tested for Covid-19 on Aug 1 as part of surveillance testing in the community.

The man was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital the next day as he developed shortness of breath and giddiness.

He was admitted directly into the intensive care unit for septic shock from Covid-19 pneumonia.

“He had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, but was advanced in age and had a history of chronic kidney disease and hypertension,” MOH said.

This is the eighth death from Covid-19 this month. The first was a 34-year-old Ukrainian man who died on Aug 1 and the seventh casualty this month was an 84-year-old Singaporean man who died on Aug 13.

There are now 45 people who have died in Singapore after contracting the coronavirus.

Yesterday, MOH recorded 56 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total tally to 66,281 since the outbreak began. — TODAY