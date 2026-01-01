PUTRAJAYA, Jan 1 — The implementation of an improved scanning and detection process for contraband among international departing passengers at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1, starting today, is part of efforts to optimise passenger flow at the airport.

The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (Customs) said in line with the agreed operational coordination, security screening at the Terminal 1 departure gates is carried out by Malaysia Airports’ Aviation Security (AVSEC), in accordance with the designated functions and civil aviation security standards.

In a statement yesterday, Customs said the approach strengthens operational collaboration between Customs, the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS), and AVSEC through scanning based on risk indicators, intelligence and current trend analysis.

“If the result of scanning or security observations raises suspicion or detects potential offences involving prohibited items, including drugs, cash, wildlife or tradeable instruments, the passengers and items concerned will be detained and handed over to Customs and the relevant agencies for further action under the applicable laws,” it said.

To further enhance detection capability, Customs has also taken proactive steps by establishing strategic cooperation with AVSEC through the organisation of a Contraband Scanning Image Recognition Course for AVSEC officers, on December 22 and 23 at the Malaysia Airports Academy and KLIA Terminal 1, involving 33 officers.

“These improvements reflect the government’s continued commitment, together with relevant agencies, to ensuring smooth airport operations, safety, legal compliance, and protection of national interests,” the statement said. — Bernama