After Moderna, Singapore allows walk-in at 26 Pfizer-Biontech Covid-19 vaccination centres

— Reuters file pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 10 — No prior appointment is needed from today at the 26 vaccination centres offering the Pfizer-BioNTech (Comirnaty) Covid-19 vaccine, according to the republic’s Ministry of Health (MoH).

The ministry said it is to make it more convenient to all Singaporeans, Permanent Residents, and Long-Term Pass holders aged 12 years old and above who have yet to come forward for their first dose, to get vaccinated.

“Vaccination remains a key enabler in our fight against Covid-19. We urge all who are eligible to be vaccinated. Individuals can also continue to book appointments at www.vaccine.gov.sg to get vaccinated,” MoH said in a statement.

Since mid-July, seniors aged 60 and above have been allowed to walk into any vaccination centres, polyclinic or participating Public Health Preparedness Clinic to receive their vaccination without an appointment.

Earlier, from Aug 2, the republic had allowed eligible residents to walk into any of its 11 community vaccination centres offering the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine.

As of Aug 8, up to 70 per cent of the population here have completed their full vaccination regimen under the national vaccination programme and 79 per cent of the population have received at least one dose. — Bernama