Singapore teen dies after basketball backboard structure falls on him in Bedok

An image of the basketball court near Block 18 Bedok South Road before the incident. — Screen capture via Google Maps/TODAY

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, July 27 — A 17-year-old boy has died after a basketball backboard structure collapsed and fell on him yesterday evening.

The police said today that they received a call for assistance at 8.43pm yesterday as someone had been found injured next to a basketball backboard structure near Block 18 Bedok South Road.

“A 17-year-old male teenager was unconscious when conveyed to the hospital, where he subsequently died from his injuries,” the police said.

Police investigations into the unnatural death are ongoing.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said today that at 8.45pm, it had received a call for assistance at a basketball court near the same location.

It conveyed one person to Changi General Hospital and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on him as he was being conveyed there, SCDF added.

In a Facebook post today, the East Coast Town Council said that a basketball hoop structure had collapsed and fallen onto one of the users of the court.

“For the safety of our residents, we have closed the basketball court with immediate effect so as to conduct a thorough check on the integrity of all structures there,” the town council said.

“Our heart goes out to the victim and his family,” it said. “We will work closely with the relevant agencies to provide support and assistance to them.”

The town council added that it is assisting with police investigations.

“We would like to appeal for witnesses of the incident to contact Bedok Police Division at 1800-244-0000,” the town council said. — TODAY