Covid-19: One unlinked locally transmitted infection among eigh new Covid-19 cases in Singapore

SINGAPORE, July 11 — Singapore today recorded one new locally transmitted case of Covid-19 that has no links to past infections.

Another seven cases were imported, making a total of eight new Covid-19 cases for the day.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement that one of the imported cases was detected on arrival in Singapore. The other six developed the disease while in isolation.

All seven imported cases had been isolated on arrival.

Singapore’s coronavirus case count stands at 62,692.

MOH will provide an update tonight. — TODAY