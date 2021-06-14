Singapore man, 26, jailed 10 months for having sex with teen boy who advertised for a ‘sugar mummy’

Muhammad Al-Masfuiin Mushin, 26, responded to an advertisement from a 17-year-old boy and initiated a conversation with him via the Telegram mobile application. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, June 14 — Pretending to be a woman, Muhammad Al-Masfuiin Mushin responded to a teenage boy’s online advertisement looking for a sugar mummy.

A sugar mummy typically refers to an older woman who provides either financial or material support to a younger man in exchange for companionship, which may include sex.

The 26-year-old lied in a text message that the boy would be having “sex with my (boyfriend) and I”. When the teenager arrived at Al-Masfuiin’s house, he found himself alone with the older man.

Al-Masfuiin proceeded to commit a sex act on the youth, who cannot be named due to a court order to protect his identity.

Today, Al-Masfuiin pleaded guilty to one charge of having commercial sex with a minor under the age of 18 and was jailed for 10 months.

The case

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Emily Koh told the court that the boy got into a heated argument with his mother on June 16 in 2019 and was kicked out of the house.

In need of money, the boy who was 17 at the time, put up an advertisement that same day on Locanto website stating that he was looking for a sugar mummy.

Investigations revealed that he decided to do so after he first came across similar advertisements on the site in 2017 that touted sexual services in exchange for cash.

The boy’s advertisement was accompanied by two photographs of himself, along with his mobile number.

Al-Masfuiin came across the advertisement the following day and initiated a conversation with the boy via the Telegram mobile application.

He told the teenager that he was a woman “looking for a young boy to be my sex slave” and he asked for the boy’s photographs along with his body statistics.

He also asked the teenager for his real age, to which the youth replied that he was 17 and had been chased out of the house by his mother and needed money.

Still pretending to be a woman, Al-Masfuiin then asked if the boy would be willing to have “sex with my boyfriend and I”. The youth agreed and asked for S$250 (RM776) for each meeting.

On the evening of June 17, the boy asked Al-Masfuiin if he wanted to meet up. The man, aware that the teenager was homeless, offered to lodge the boy at his house.

Still posing as a female, he told the boy that he could stay at “her boyfriend’s place” and that he send a Grab car to pick him up.

Al-Masfuiin also told the boy that the fictitious boyfriend would be his “slut” that evening. Court documents stated that the boy understood this to mean that he would have to perform a sex act on the “boyfriend” and allow the same to be done to him in order to stay the night.

The boy had asked Al-Masfuiin by text message if “she” would be joining, but was told that “she” might not.

Al-Masfuiin also said to the boy that “my (boyfriend) will tell me if you did a great job at sex”.

The boy again asked if the fictitious boyfriend knew that he was 17, to which Al-Masfuiin replied, “Yes I like my boys young.”

The teenager arrived at Al-Masfuiin’s house around 1.20am on June 18.

DPP Koh said that when it was over, the boy sent a text message to Al-Masfuiin’s fictitious girlfriend to say that he had “finished the session of sex”.

When the boy woke up at around 8.30am, he told Al-Masfuiin that he needed money to get to work and was given a S$50 note before they parted ways. It was not mentioned in court if Al-Masfuiin had also paid S$250 to the boy for the meet-up.

The prosecution said that the case came to light when a policeman found the boy while on foot patrol and came across text messages on the boy’s mobile phone that indicated that he was providing sexual services. No further details were mentioned.

For having commercial sex with a minor under 18, Al-Masfuiin could have been jailed up to seven years or fined, or both. — TODAY