Covid-19: Singapore tightens border restrictions for travellers from Fiji, relaxes measures for those from Israel

SINGAPORE, June 14 — Singapore on Monday (June 14) tightened border measures for travellers from Fiji while relaxing restrictions for those from Israel, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic situation in both countries.

All travellers entering Singapore who have a travel history to Fiji in the past 21 days will now have to serve all 21 days of their stay-home notice (SHN) at a dedicated facility, given the “worsening situation” there, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement.

Travellers from the South Pacific nation were previously required to serve 14 days at a dedicated facility and the remaining seven days at a place of residence or self-sourced accommodation.

Those who have not completed their 14-day SHN by 11.59pm on Wednesday will be subject to the new requirement and will serve their last seven days at their current dedicated facility. The authorities will contact those affected to inform them of the extra costs they will be charged.

MOH added that travellers from Fiji currently serving their SHN at a place of residence or self-sourced accommodation will need to remain at their current location until the end of the 21 days to minimise movement and risk of transmission.

Travellers from Israel

Meanwhile, travellers entering Singapore who have a travel history to Israel in the past 21 days will be allowed to serve the last seven days of their 21-day SHN at a place of residence or self-sourced accommodation.

This is in view of the “improving situation” in the Middle Eastern country, MOH said.

The new requirement for travellers from Israel will kick in from 11.59pm on Wednesday.

These travellers were previously required to serve the full 21-days at a dedicated facility.

MOH said all travellers serving their 21-day notices will take a Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test three times during their SHN — once on arrival in Singapore, another on day 14 of their isolation and a third before the end of their 21-day stay.

Any changes to existing border measures will be updated on the Government’s SafeTravel website, MOH said.

“As the global situation evolves, we will continue to adjust our border measures to manage the risk of importation and transmission to the community.” — TODAY