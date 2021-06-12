Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Singapore

Two community cases, including five unlinked, among 21 new Covid-19 infections in Singapore

Saturday, 12 Jun 2021 04:46 PM MYT

 

Singapore reported 12 new Covid-19 infections in the community today (June 12). ― TODAY pic
Singapore reported 12 new Covid-19 infections in the community today (June 12). ― TODAY pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, June 12  — Singapore reported 12 new Covid-19 infections in the community today (June 12), five of which have not been traced to any previously reported infections.

In a press release, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said the remaining seven community infections were linked to previous cases. Two of them have already been placed in quarantine, while five were detected through surveillance testing.

The ministry did not state which cases the seven were linked to, but said it would provide more details in its update on Saturday night.

The community cases were among a total of 21 new Covid-19 cases reported today, MOH said.

The remaining nine were imported cases and had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore. 

All nine were returning Singaporeans or Singapore permanent residents.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 62,266.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH said. ― TODAY

Related Articles

In Singapore