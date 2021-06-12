Two community cases, including five unlinked, among 21 new Covid-19 infections in Singapore

Singapore reported 12 new Covid-19 infections in the community today (June 12). ― TODAY pic

In a press release, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said the remaining seven community infections were linked to previous cases. Two of them have already been placed in quarantine, while five were detected through surveillance testing.

The ministry did not state which cases the seven were linked to, but said it would provide more details in its update on Saturday night.

The community cases were among a total of 21 new Covid-19 cases reported today, MOH said.

The remaining nine were imported cases and had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

All nine were returning Singaporeans or Singapore permanent residents.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 62,266.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH said. ― TODAY