Singapore: Restrictions to gradually ease on weddings, worship services; gyms, fitness studios can resume indoor activities from June 21

Wedding receptions will still be prohibited and may only resume from June 21, 2021, said the Ministry of Health. — Jeremy Wong Weddings/Unsplash pic via TODAY

SINGAPORE, June 10 — From June 14, more people will be allowed at marriage solemnisations, live performances and worship activities, provided they are tested for Covid-19 beforehand, as Singapore moves to open up social and economic activities again after the latest round of tightened measures.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced this today in tandem with a press briefing by the Government’s Covid-19 task force.

It added that some of these measures could be relaxed further after June 21 if the Covid-19 situation here remains under control in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, MOH said that marriage solemnisation in external venues — those not in a place of residence or at the Registry of Marriages or Registry of Muslim Marriages building — can have up to 250 attendees with pre-event testing. This includes the wedding couple but excludes the solemnisers and vendors.

Marriage solemnisations with 50 attendees or fewer do not need to have pre-event testing.

For solemnisations that take place at home, the hosting household will be able to invite up to five visitors, or have up to 10 attendees in total as with the current restrictions, whichever is higher. This includes all the attendees but excludes the solemniser and vendors.

Congregational and other worship services can take place with up to 250 attendees, but worshippers will have to undergo pre-event testing if there are more than 50 of them in attendance.

More details on religious activities will be released by the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, MOH said.

Live performances and spectator sports events may resume with up to 250 attendees, with pre-event testing for events involving more than 50 attendees.

For attractions, cruises, museums and public libraries, their operating capacity will be increased from the current capacity of 25 per cent to 50 per cent.

Museums and public libraries will also be allowed to operate at an increased operating capacity of 50 per cent.

Buinesses dealing with personal care and appearance services such as facials and saunas will be allowed to resume as well after June 14.

Further re-opening from June 21 if situation allows

Should the situation remain under control, MOH said that measures for weddings, congregational services, performances, exercise and tuition classes will be relaxed further.

These are the changes that may take place from June 21:

Wedding receptions with up to 100 attendees will be allowed to resume with pre-event testing. For wedding receptions of up to 50 people, pre-event testing is required only for members of the wedding party.

For live performances, singing without masks and playing of wind instruments will be allowed, subject to safety regulations.

The National Arts Council (NAC) will give more details on this in due course. Live performances at congregational and worship services may also resume.

Gyms and fitness studios may resume indoor sports activities with safe distancing of at least 2m between persons, and at least 3m between groups of up to five people.

Indoor and outdoor sports classes will be capped at 30 persons, including the instructor, and must take place in groups of no more than five people.

Class participants can take off their mask if they are engaged in strenuous activity although they are strongly encouraged to remain masked where possible, MOH said.

National sports governing body Sport Singapore will be releasing more details later.

Physical tuition and enrichment classes for those age 18 and below will be allowed to resume with enhanced safety measures.

Higher-risk classes, which involve singing and playing of wind instruments, will also be allowed to resume.

More details will be given by the Ministry of Education and NAC. — TODAY