JOHOR BAHRU, April 5 — The government will establish the Orange Economic Council immediately as part of efforts to strengthen the creative industry, which is seen as a key driver of economic growth amid the global energy crisis.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the council will be chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Fahmi, who is the Madani Government spokesperson, said the Communications Ministry will serve as one of the secretariats and play a central role in establishing the council.

“Several committees will be formed, and the ministry has been instructed to expedite the establishment of the council, especially as the global energy crisis continues to unfold,” he said.

He told reporters this after attending the appointment ceremony of the chairman of the advisory panel of the Johor National Information Dissemination Centre (Nadi) today.

The orange economy, which encompasses creative industries such as film, music and animation, contributed 6.8 per cent to Malaysia’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2024.

Fahmi added that the sector could be further strengthened through Nadi, which provides infrastructure and high-speed internet facilities to support digital and creative activities.

To date, there are 1,098 Nadi centres nationwide, serving approximately 1.9 million members.

Johor alone has 101 centres with about 200,000 members.

He said a new Nadi centre in Sepanggar, Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, is expected to be completed within the next two to three months.

Meanwhile, Fahmi said the appointment letters for chairmen of Madani Communities across Johor will be distributed in mid-April.

Earlier, he presented appointment letters to 26 chairmen of the Nadi advisory panels in Johor.

The appointments are expected to enhance community participation, strengthen programme coordination, and ensure that Nadi initiatives are better aligned with local needs. — Bernama