PENGERANG, April 5 — Educational institutions must be able to expedite the introduction of new courses and disciplines to produce more skilled workers and local experts, said Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

He said this is essential to ensure the country does not fall behind in the pace of development, particularly in high-technology fields.

As an example, he said universities take a long time to approve new programmes, which is no longer suitable given the rapid pace of technological advancement today.

“A delay of up to two years to introduce new disciplines can cause the country to lag behind, especially in information technology and digital fields that are evolving rapidly,” he said when speaking at the launch of the Pengerang Vocational College project at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Tanjung Pengelih here today.

Also present were Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek, Works Minister Alexander Nanta Linggi and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Azalina Othman Said.

Meanwhile, Anwar said Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions must also be strengthened with new fields and disciplines in line with evolving industry needs.

“So far, there have been encouraging achievements (in TVET), with experts far more capable than what we needed previously. The country must be driven with renewed dynamism and cannot afford to fall behind… TVET must be elevated to the highest level,” he said.

He also wants the younger generation to master these new skills and fields, thereby reducing the country’s reliance on foreign labour in critical sectors.

Anwar added that the government has approved an allocation of RM100 million for the construction of the Pengerang Vocational College project, describing it as a strategic move in line with Pengerang’s position as the nation’s oil and gas industry hub.

He stressed that the project should be expedited and follow a fixed construction schedule to ensure it benefits the people and the Pengerang area.

The project, expected to be completed in 2030, will be implemented in two phases, covering the construction of new buildings, refurbishment and upgrading works, as well as the procurement of furniture and equipment.

The vocational college, with a maximum capacity of 360 students, will offer courses supporting the national oil and gas industry ecosystem, including Welding Technology (Oil and Gas), Hybrid and Electric Vehicle (HEV) Automotive Technology, and Information Technology (Cybersecurity Systems). — Bernama