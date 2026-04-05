KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has extended Easter greetings to all Christians.

In a Facebook post today, Anwar said the Easter celebration carried the meaning of resurrection, serving as a call to renew the soul and conscience.

“In facing various current challenges, this sacred celebration of Christians reminds us that human values must not be eroded by differences.

“Instead, these values must continue to be nurtured as the foundation of civilisation, by embracing, including and humanising one another,” he said.

The Prime Minister also expressed hope that the celebration would serve as a platform to inspire hope, refine character, spread compassion and strengthen resolve in building a society that is compassionate, resilient, just and magnanimous. — Bernama