Covid-19: 19 community cases, including six unlinked, among 25 new infections in Singapore

SINGAPORE, May 30 — Singapore today recorded 19 new cases of Covid-19 in the community.

Of these, 13 were linked to previously reported cases and six infections have no known origins, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement.

The ministry did not specify which cases the 13 were linked to, but said it would provide more details in its update on Sunday night.

MOH said that among the 13 community cases that were traced to previous infections, 11 had already been under quarantine and two infections were detected through surveillance.

Apart from these, there were six imported cases, all of whom had been isolated on arrival.

Five were returning Singaporeans or Singapore permanent residents.

In all, there were 25 new Covid-19 cases registered today.

This takes Singapore’s coronavirus total to 62,028. — TODAY