Singapore reports 52 new Covid-19 infections, including 28 imported and 13 linked to Changi Airport cluster

People look at a Singapore Airlines plane, amid the spread of Covid-19, at a viewing gallery of the Changi Airport in Singapore October 12, 2020. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, May 14 — Singapore reported 52 new cases of Covid-19 today, 24 of which were in the wider community.

Thirteen of the community cases have been linked to an 88-year-old cleaner deployed at Changi Airport Terminal 3, who was first discovered to have Covid-19 on May 5, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release.

This takes the total number of people linked to the cluster at the airport to 59, making it Singapore’s largest community cluster.

Four of the community cases have not been traced to any previously reported infections, the ministry said.

Among the community cases, 16 had already been placed on quarantine.

The other 28 cases on Friday were imported and had all been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, MOH said. Of these, 19 were returning Singaporeans or Singapore Permanent Residents.

There are no new cases in the foreign worker dormitories, the ministry added.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 61,503.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH said. — TODAY