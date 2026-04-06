KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — A prolonged global energy crisis could impact Sabah’s economy, including a possible review of diesel subsidies if current conditions persist.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the impact would depend on developments in global conflicts, particularly those involving energy-producing countries such as Iran, according to a report published in Sinar Harian today.

He said if the energy crisis and ongoing conflicts continue, they would not only pressure global energy markets but also affect Sabah’s economy.

“If the subsidy is maintained, that’s good. However, if this energy crisis continues, the diesel subsidy may have to be reviewed if the situation, including conflict in Iran, drags on.

“So we will monitor and see how things develop,” he told reporters after attending a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony between Yayasan Sabah and the National Heart Institute (IJN) at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) on Monday.

He was responding to questions on the potential economic impact if the West Asia conflict persists and continues to drive the global energy crisis.

Currently, consumers in Sabah and Sarawak still enjoy subsidised diesel at RM2.15 per litre under a controlled mechanism, while prices in Peninsular Malaysia have exceeded RM6 per litre.

Separately, Hajiji described the collaboration between Yayasan Sabah and IJN as a positive initiative that could expand heart healthcare services in the state.