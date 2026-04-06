SHAH ALAM, April 6 — Department of Environment (DOE) deputy director-general (Development) Dr Norhazni Mat Sari appeared in the Shah Alam Sessions Court today over a new charge of accepting RM9,110 for home repairs in 2022.

Previously charged with six counts of receiving RM21,000, the 59-year-old pleaded not guilty to receiving the payment from a director of a scheduled waste management company via an online transfer to the account of a construction company linked to her official duties.

The offence allegedly occurred at a bank in Taman Sentosa, Klang, on May 25, 2022. She is charged under Section 165 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum two-year jail term, a fine, or both upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Muaz Ahmad Khairuddin requested the court to maintain Norhazni’s bail granted by the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court on April 3 and asked that this case be tried together with her previous charges, subject to the defence’s consent.

Norhazni’s lawyer, Haresh Mahadevan, did not object to the prosecution’s application and informed the court that the case mention at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court has been fixed for May 19.

Sessions Court Judge Datuk Mohd Nasir Nordin subsequently allowed the prosecution’s application for the case to be tried jointly and ordered that the bail and conditions imposed by the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court be maintained.

Previously, Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court Judge Azura Alwi granted the accused bail of RM25,000 with one surety for all charges, with the additional condition that her passport be surrendered to the court.

Last Friday, Norhazni pleaded not guilty to six charges of receiving RM21,000 from a scheduled waste management company four years ago.

She is accused of receiving the money via online transfers into her son’s bank account, knowing that the company’s director had dealings connected to her official duties.

The offences were allegedly committed at a bank in Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur, between April 18, 2022, and July 19, 2024. The charges were brought under Section 165 of the Penal Code. — Bernama