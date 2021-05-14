Covid-19: Wedding receptions no longer allowed from May 16 in Singapore; occupancy limits for shopping malls, showrooms to be further reduced

Wedding receptions will no longer be allowed, the authorities announced on May 14, 2021. However, solemnisations may continue for up to 100 participants with pre-event testing, and 50 without pre-event testing. ― Unsplash pic

SINGAPORE, May 14 — To minimise the formation of new clusters in the community, activities and events will be required to scale down and have tighter capacity caps from May 16 to June 13, with pre-event testing as an essential measure, the authorities announced today (May 14).

Wedding receptions will no longer be allowed. However, solemnisations may continue for up to 100 participants with pre-event testing, and 50 without pre-event testing.

Lawrence Wong, co-chair of the government task force tackling the pandemic, said that since the rules will kick in on Sunday (May 16) and will thus impact wedding couples, the government is prepared to consider “a special arrangement” just for May 16 since this is a once in a lifetime event for them.

“We are prepared to consider grandfathering arrangements for the wedding couples who have already made plans for Sunday. They can proceed, but we will require them to put in place pre-event testing for all their guests,” said Wong.

Likewise, congregational and other worship services will also continue to be capped at 50 attendees at any one time without testing, or 100 with testing. However, live singing and playing of wind instruments will be suspended during this period.

All participants, as well as religious workers, will have to wear masks “at all times” in order to further mitigate the risk of spread through aerosol transmissions, said the Health Ministry in a statement.

For shopping malls and showrooms, the occupancy limits will be further tightened from the current limit of 10 sqm per person of Gross Floor Area (GFA) to 16 sqm per person. Odd and even date entry restrictions on Sundays for popular malls, such as at Lucky Plaza and Peninsula Plaza, will continue.

For attractions and shows, the operating capacity of attractions that have received prior approval will be reduced to 25 per cent from the current permissible capacity of 50 per cent, with similar pre-event testing rules and capacity caps of up to 100 persons with testing and 50 without.

This cap and testing requirement will also apply to cinemas. The sale of food and beverages will not be allowed, and group sizes are capped at two.

For meetings, incentives, conferences and other events, as well as live performances, unmasking is not allowed for speakers and performers, and there should be no singing or playing of instruments that require intentional expulsion of air, such as wind and brass instruments.

Museums and public libraries will be allowed to operate at a reduced capacity of 25 per cent, down from 50 per cent currently.

For funerals, attendees will be reduced from 30 to 20 people on all days of the funeral, including the burial or cremation.

“Attendees are reminded to maintain safe distancing and keep masks on at all times to reduce the risk of transmission,” said the Ministry of Health. ― TODAY