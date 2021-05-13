Visitors to Changi Airport Terminal 3 from May 3 onwards to get free Covid-19 testing, says Singapore’s MoH

Singapore’s MoH says members of the public who have visited Changi Airport Terminal 3 from May 3 onwards will be offered free Covid-19 testing. ― AFP pic

SINGAPORE, May 13— Members of the public who have visited Changi Airport Terminal 3 from May 3 onwards will be offered free Covid-19 testing, in light of a growing cluster linked to a cleaner who was working there.

This is “to pre-emptively mitigate any potential risk of wider, undetected community transmission”, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said last (May 12) night in its daily update on the Covid-19 situation.

“MoH will progressively inform these individuals via SMS notification with information on how to book an appointment for their test,” it said.

“All visitors to Changi Airport Terminal 1 and Jewel from May 3 onwards are also advised to monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.”

They are “strongly encouraged” to visit a regional screening centre or “Swab and Send Home” Public Health Preparedness Clinic for a free Covid-19 test if they feel unwell, MoH added.

This announcement came hours after the Changi Airport Group (CAG) and the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said that Jewel Changi Airport and all the airport’s passenger terminal buildings will be closed to the public for 14 days from May 13 to 27 as a precaution while a special testing operation of workers there is ongoing.

Since May 8, all workers at Terminals 1 and 3 as well as at Jewel Changi Airport have been undergoing mandatory Covid-19 tests conducted by the Ministry of Health.

There are 26 community cases so far linked to an 88-year-old cleaner, including seven announced on Wednesday. Another past infection, a landscaper who works for NParks, has been linked to the airport cluster as well.

In its statement, MoH also echoed CAG and CAAS’ call on all airport workers as well as staff members working in Jewel to refrain from going out except for essential work or activities for the next 14 days.

“They should also not be redeployed to other workplaces or outlets during this period,” MoH added. ― TODAY