‘Outpouring of support’: Singapore Red Cross to send S$3.6m of medical supplies to India to aid Covid-19 relief

Staff unwrap oxygen cylinders at a newly set up Covid-19 coronavirus care centre in Mumbai April 26, 2021. — AFP pic

SINGAPORE, May 13 — The Singapore Red Cross will be sending S$3.6 million (RM11.1 million) worth of medical supplies to India, which is experiencing a severe public health crisis due to the dramatic surge in coronavirus infections.

In a media release yesterday (May 12), the humanitarian organisation said that it will be sending over:

― More than four million face masks

― 1.5 million N95 masks

― 2,000 oxygen concentrators

― 1,200 oxygen cylinders

― 150 ventilators

Hygiene and medical kits will also be sent to those serving their quarantine, as well as frontline workers and volunteers. These are expected to be transported over to India in the next few weeks.

Singapore Red Cross has already sent:

― 1,300 oxygen cylinders

― Three cryogenic tanks

― Five ventilators

Its chief executive officer Benjamin William said during a press conference held yesterday that more than S$3.2 million in donations has been received from organisations and individuals two weeks after the non-profit entity launched a public appeal for help on April 28.

“Over the past two weeks, we have seen an outpouring of support from individuals and organisations, for which we are grateful,” he said.

Another S$300,000 has been committed to the relief efforts but has not yet been received by Singapore Red Cross.

William said that the humanitarian efforts this time are different from previous crises or disasters. While teams from the organisation could be on the ground to help out and ensure that the donated items are channelled to the right people, they can only rely on their partner organisations this time due to the virulent nature of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Singapore Red Cross will be working with the Indian Red Cross, which will be distributing these medical supplies to the intended recipients.

In particular, the ventilators and oxygen concentrators will be deployed to health institutions in Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Telangana — the seven states most affected by the pandemic.

Another challenge the team faced is the sourcing of these medical equipment. Given the high demand of these medical supplies since many other countries are also trying to deal with the pandemic, William said that prices of these items have been fluctuating precariously.

Most of the medical equipment is now sourced from China due to its cost-effectiveness and certification standards, he added.

When asked if there will be a second tranche of aid, William said that the S$3.6 million committed will be stretched over the next few weeks.

“Not all the supplies are coming in at one go We are trying to purchase more oxygen concentrators, we are trying to purchase more ventilators, we are trying to purchase maybe a bit more cylinders. So these are ongoing and will continue for now.”

Despite raising enough to send over thousands of pieces of medical equipment, William acknowledged that these are just “a drop in the ocean”.

“The needs are so huge and the number of people who are infected is huge. So we must not run away with this idea that we are in total control of the situation,” he said.

The Singapore Red Cross is working with other organisations in this round of relief operations.

They include the alumni organisations of Indian Institutes of Management, Indian Institutes of Technology based in Singapore, the Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, The Indus Entrepreneurs and the Little India Shopkeepers and Heritage Association.

The fundraiser will end on June 28.

Individuals MAY make a donation through the following means:

― Online at redcross.sg/indiacovid19response.

― Write a cheque to “Singapore Red Cross Society” and leave one’s name, postal address. Indicate “India Covid19 Response” at the back of the cheque

― Make a PayNow transfer to UEN S86CC0370EFR2 and indicate “India Covid19 Response” under the Bill Reference box

― Internet banking to the billing organisation “Singapore Red Cross (Donation)” and input “India Covid19 Response” under the Bill Reference box

― Fund transfer to Singapore Red Cross’ HSBC corporate bank account with the number 142038546002 and input “India Covid19 Response” under the Comments box ― TODAY