Covid-19: 16 new infections in Singapore, including seven linked to Changi Airport T3 cleaner

SINGAPORE, May 12 — Singapore reported 16 new cases of Covid-19 today, 10 of which were in the wider community.

Seven of the community cases have been linked to an 88-year-old cleaner deployed at Changi Airport Terminal 3, who was first discovered to have Covid-19 on May 5, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release.

This takes the total number of people linked to the cluster at the airport to 24.

One of the community cases has not been traced to any previously reported infections, the ministry said. No further details were given about the two remaining community cases.

The other six cases today were imported and had all been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, MOH said.

There are no new cases in the foreign worker dormitories, the ministry added.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 61,419.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH said. — TODAY