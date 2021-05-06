Chinatown Complex Food Centre, coffee shop in Singapore's Woodlands among places visited by Covid-19 cases while infectious

According to the Ministry of Health, the infectious persons visited Chinatown Complex Food Centre on April 30 between 8pm and 8.45pm. ― Picture via Facebook/Chinatown Complex Hawkers’ Association

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

SINGAPORE, May 6 — Chinatown Complex Food Centre as well as a coffee shop at Woodlands Street 11 have been added to a list of public places that had been visited by Covid-19 cases during their infectious period.

In its evening update on the coronavirus situation in Singapore, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said that the infectious persons had visited:

― A POSB bank outlet at Kaki Bukit Recreation Centre located at 7 Kaki Bukit Avenue 3 on April 27 between 10.05am and 11.30am

― Chinatown Complex Food Centre on April 30 between 8pm and 8.45pm

― Clementi 448 Market & Food Centre at Block 448 Clementi Avenue 3 on May 1 between 6pm and 7pm

― ST 11 Coffee House at Block 167 Woodlands Street 11 on May 1 and 2 between 10pm and 12.10am

MoH said that it would have already notified individuals who were identified as close contacts of the confirmed cases.

"As a precautionary measure, persons who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit," it added.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history."

Individuals may also access the SafeEntry Location Matching Self-Check service via the TraceTogether mobile application, SingPass app, or at https://wereyouthere.safeentry.gov.sg to check whether they were at these locations during the specified timings, based on their own SafeEntry records.

Members of the public do not need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been, MoH said.

The National Environment Agency will engage the management of the affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Yesterday, MoH reported 16 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore, one of which was in the community. The remaining 15 were imported. ― TODAY