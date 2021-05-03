Covid-19: 10 new community cases of in Singapore, including eight linked to TTSH cluster

The Tan Tock Seng (TSH) cluster has now grown to 35 cases. — Picture by Ili Nadhirah Mansor/TODAY

SINGAPORE, May 3 — There were 10 new community cases of Covid-19 infection as of 12pm today, eight of whom were linked to the Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) nurse who tested positive for the coronavirus last Wednesday, the Ministry of Health said.

As a result, the TTSH cluster has now grown to 35 cases.

Two other cases of local transmission were close contacts of previous cases who had already been placed on quarantine.

There were also seven imported cases recorded today, who had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

More details of the cases will be given tonight, said MOH. — TODAY