Covid-19: 35 new cases in Singapore, including one in the community

SINGAPORE, April 7 — Singapore today recorded 35 new cases of Covid-19, including one in the community.

The other 34 cases were imported, and had been given stay-home orders or isolated on arrival, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement.

There were no new cases in dormitories housing migrant workers, the ministry added.

Since the start of the pandemic, Singapore has recorded 60,554 Covid-19 infections.

MOH will provide more information about the new cases on Wednesday night. — TODAY