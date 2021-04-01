Progress Singapore Party says Tan Cheng Bock no longer sec-gen but remains ‘figurehead’

Dr Tan Cheng Bock (left) has been appointed chairman of the Progress Singapore Party as he handed over the post of secretary-general to Francis Yuen (right). — Picture courtesy of Progress Singapore Party

SINGAPORE, April 1 — Dr Tan Cheng Bock has been appointed chairman of the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) as he handed over the post of secretary-general to Francis Yuen.

The party said today that Dr Tan, however, remains party chief as he grooms Yuen, who was previously assistant secretary-general, as his successor.

PSP spokesperson Kumaran Pillai said that Dr Tan, 81, was still the “moral authority” within the party, despite handing over the secretary-general role.

“As long as he’s around, (members) will still see him as a figurehead of the party... whatever title you give him.”

He added that Dr Tan was grooming Yuen, 71, to be the next leader of the party and that Yuen’s new post was an executive role for now.

“It will involve day-to-day functions like budgeting, who to be appointed where, and disciplinary matters. All these come under (the role of) secretary-general,” said Pillai.

The appointments were decided at a meeting of PSP’s central executive committee (CEC) yesterday evening.

Speaking to TODAY over the phone, Yuen said that it was an “honour to take on this role and get the trust of the party, especially Dr Tan”.

“The secretary-general role is to lead the party but, at the same time, it is also my responsibility to continue to groom new leaders to come forward.

“It’s not about me staying there for a long, long time; it’s about me making a contribution to build up the party, both in strength of leadership and as the party of choice,” he said.

Yuen, a Singapore Armed Forces scholar, was a lieutenant-colonel with the Republic of Singapore Air Force. He sits on the board of two foreign firms, including Huarui Aerosystems, a United States-Chinese joint venture dealing with the manufacture of aero-structure for commercial aircraft.

He added that Dr Tan would be a “tremendous mentor”.

“Dr Tan will help me and the party (with) his reputation and his ability to meet the ground. He will definitely be there; he’s not retired, that’s for sure.”

TODAY's attempts to contact Dr Tan were unsuccessful.

Yesterday’s meeting was held after the party’s CEC election on Sunday, attended by 65 party members.

It took place amid rumours of infighting within the party, which were refuted by PSP’s Non-Constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP) Leong Mun Wai.

Leong told the media on Sunday that there were “no troublesome events” at the election and party unity was not in question.

Here are the other changes to the party’s CEC line-up:

● Wang Swee Chuang, 70, the party’s former chairman, is now vice-chairman.

● Kayla Low, 44, a new member of the CEC, has been named treasurer. She was a candidate in the Yio Chu Kang single-member ward at last year’s General Election.

● Phang Yew Huat, 61, a businessman in the early childhood education sector, is assistant treasurer. He is also a new member of the CEC.

● The other members of the CEC are Leong, 61; Pillai, 58; Peggie Chua, 61; Hazel Poa, 50; Dr Ang Yong Guan, 66; Jess Chua, 37; Wendy Low, 44; Harish Pillay, 61; and Taufik Supan, 41.

In July last year, Leong and Poa, who is also an NCMP, stepped down from party leadership positions to focus on their parliamentary duties. Leong was PSP’s assistant secretary-general and Poa was its vice-chairman.

The party said today that Pillai and Taufik were co-opted into the CEC. Taufik was a former General Election candidate in the Nee Soon Group Representation Constituency. — TODAY