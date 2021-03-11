Man, woman jailed for sham marriage offences in Singapore

One of the parties to the sham marriage has since died. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Mar 11 — A man and woman have been jailed for arranging a sham marriage, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said today.

Singaporean Pang Beng Lee, 46, was sentenced to 12 months and two weeks’ jail, for arranging a marriage of convenience between his elder brother, Pang Beng Hai, and Chinese national Qin Fuxing, 34, who was sentenced to 10 months and two weeks jail.

Charges against Pang Beng Hai were abated as he died in April 2020.

The younger Pang first met Qin when she was residing and working in Malaysia in 2013 but could not register a marriage between the two of them, as he was already married with children then.

Knowing that his brother needed a flat to live in after transferring the ownership of his flat to his ex-wife, Pang then suggested that his elder brother marry Qin to apply for subsidised public housing.

This way, the younger Pang could also continue to be with Qin.

After Pang Beng Hai and Qin solemnised their marriage on Sept 11, 2017, with Pang Beng Lee as witness, Qin extended her stay in Singapore with her husband acting as sponsor for her visit pass applications.

Pang Beng Lee also abetted the pair to falsely declare that they were living together at the same residential address stated in the applications.

About seven months later, on May 31, 2018, the trio were arrested by ICA officers at three different residential addresses in Jurong, Hougang and Woodlands for marriage of convenience and false statement-related offences.

The pair was convicted of offences under the Immigration Act and sentenced today.

ICA said it takes a serious view of individuals trying to circumvent its system by engaging in, arranging or assisting to arrange marriage of convenience to obtain immigration facilities in Singapore.

Those convicted of engaging in such marriages of convenience or helping to make these arrangements face a maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine of up to S$10,000.

Anyone found guilty of making a false statement to obtain immigration facilities can be fined up to SS$4,000 and jailed for up to 12 months.

“ICA will continue to take firm enforcement action against errant couples and middlemen. We will spare no effort in investigating such cases, and will pursue every available lead,” said the authority. — TODAY