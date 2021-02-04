Singapore cops arrest 16-year-old in alleged case of voyeurism at a toilet in Pasir Ris

The 16-year-old boy had allegedly placed a mobile phone camera at the top of a cubicle partition in the toilet and captured voyeuristic images of another man. ― Possessed Photography/Unsplash pic via TODAY

SINGAPORE, Feb 4 — The police have arrested a 16-year-old boy for his alleged involvement in a case of voyeurism that occurred in Pasir Ris in early January.In a news release yesterday, the police said that they received a report on January 9 at about 4.30pm that a man had allegedly captured voyeuristic images of another man in a toilet at Pasir Ris Central Street 3.

This was purportedly done by placing a mobile phone camera at the top of the cubicle partition in the toilet.

Through ground enquiries and with the aid of closed-circuit television cameras, officers from the Bedok Police Division established the identity of the teenager and arrested him on Monday.

Preliminary findings showed that the teenager is allegedly involved in other similar cases of voyeurism, and investigations are ongoing.

If found guilty of the offence of voyeurism, the teenager can be jailed up to two years, fined, caned, or a combination of the three. ― TODAY