Covid-19: 18 new infections in Singapore, including one in the community

The 17 imported cases had been placed on stay-home notices or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Feb 3 — Singapore reported 18 new cases of Covid-19 today, one of which was in the community.

The 17 imported cases had been placed on stay-home notices or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release.

There are no new cases in foreign worker dormitories, the ministry added.The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 59,602.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH said. — TODAY