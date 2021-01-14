No disruptions to goods moving between Malaysia and Singapore despite lockdown across Causeway, says minister

Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing (pictured) said that Singapore and Malaysia are committed to working closely together to maintain the integrity and interdependence of their bilateral supply lines. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Jan 14 — There have been no disruptions to the supply chains between Singapore and Malaysia, Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said yesterday. Despite Malaysia’s latest Movement Control Order (MCO), goods have continued to flow freely between both countries.

In a Facebook post, Chan said that Singapore is in close contact with its Malaysian counterparts regarding the lockdown that has been re-imposed in several states across the Causeway.

“We are both committed to working closely together to maintain the integrity and interdependence of our bilateral supply lines,” Chan said.

Malaysian Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced on Monday that five states — Melaka, Johor, Penang, Selangor and Sabah — as well as the federal territories of Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya will be under lockdown, or MCO, from yesterday in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Social gatherings are banned and dining in is not allowed in eateries.

Chan said yesterday that Singapore has continued to build up a healthy stockpile of essential food items due to the uncertain global situation.

“We have also strengthened our diversification efforts and opened up new supply lines with many other countries. Strengthening our supply chain resilience is a never-ending job and we will continue to press on with these efforts.”

He said that Singapore will always have to prepare for potential disruptions to its supplies and supply chains as the pandemic rages on overseas.

New clusters have emerged around the world and spread over the last few months, and governments have had to take tough measures to control the transmission of the coronavirus, and that sometimes includes disrupting supply chains, he noted.

“As the pandemic continues, it is important that we all remain vigilant. I want to assure Singaporeans that our supply chains are continually being diversified and strengthened,” Chan said. — TODAY