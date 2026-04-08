BANDAR PERMAISURI, April 8 — A 15-year-old Form Three student reportedly died after being struck by another motorcycle while on the road following a crash in Kampung Pelong, Sungai Tong, Terengganu.

According to Bernama, Setiu district police chief Superintendent Mohd Zain Mat Dris said initial investigations found the teenager had been riding a Honda C100 motorcycle and is believed to have been performing a dangerous stunt by lifting the front wheel — also known as a “wheelie”.

He is believed to have then crashed into the rear of another motorcycle, causing both riders to fall onto the left shoulder of the road before he ended up on the roadway.

Another motorcycle travelling in the same direction was unable to avoid him and struck him.

The incident, which occurred at about 6.45pm, involved three motorcycles, with two other riders aged 15 and 14 unhurt.

The victim was taken to the Sungai Tong Health Clinic but was pronounced dead while receiving treatment, and his body was later sent to the Setiu Hospital forensic unit for a post-mortem.