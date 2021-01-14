45 new Covid-19 infections in Singapore, including one in the community; highest daily tally in four months

Singapore reported 45 new cases of Covid-19 on January 14, 2021. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Jan 14 — Singapore reported 45 new cases of Covid-19 today, of which one was in the community.

This is the highest daily tally since Sept 14, when there were 48 cases.

The other 44 cases were imported, and had been placed on stay-home notices or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release.

There are no new cases in foreign worker dormitories, the ministry added.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 59,029.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH said. — TODAY