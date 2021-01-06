Orchard Road stores, restaurants across Singapore among places visited by Covid-19 cases while infectious

The Cedele All Day Dining restaurant at Wheelock Place was visited by Covid-19 cases on December 26 between 4.45pm and 5.40pm. ― Picture via Google Maps/TODAY

SINGAPORE, Jan 6 — Stores along Orchard Road, as well as restaurants across the island, were added to a list of public places that had been visited by Covid-19 cases during their infectious period.In its evening update on the coronavirus situation in Singapore yesterday, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said that the infectious persons had visited:

― [email protected] coffee shop at Block 215 Jurong East Street 21 on December 24 between 6pm and 10pm

― Hogs Bar & Restaurant at 382 Joo Chiat Road on December 24 between 7.15pm and 11pm

― Cedele Bakery Cafe at Velocity mall in Novena on December 25 between 2.10pm and 3pm

― Ikea Alexandra on December 25 between 4.40pm and 5.35pm

― Prive Paragon at Paragon Orchard mall on December 25 between 7.40pm and 9pm

― Zara outlet at [email protected] mall on December 26 between 1.50pm and 2.30pm

― Cedele All Day Dining at Wheelock Place on December 26 between 4.45pm and 5.40pm

― Mayoral store at Paragon Orchard on December 26 between 6.05pm and 6.40pm

― Cedele Bakery Cafe at VivoCity mall on December 27 between 4.30pm and 7.45pm

― Kids Fashion Bazaar at Parkway Parade mall on December 28 between 3.40pm and 4.45pm

― The Dragon Chamber restaurant at 2 Circular Road on December 29 between 8.55pm and 11pm

MOH said that it would have already notified individuals who were identified as close contacts of the confirmed cases.

“As a precautionary measure, persons who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit,” it added.

“They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.”

MOH added that individuals may also access the SafeEntry Location Matching Self-Check service via the TraceTogether mobile application, SingPass app, or at https://wereyouthere.safeentry.gov.sg to check whether they were at these locations during the specified timings, based on their own SafeEntry records.

Members of the public do not need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been, MoH said.

The National Environment Agency will engage the management of the affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Yesterday, MoH reported 28 new Covid-19 cases, 26 of which were imported. The remaining two are from the community. ― TODAY