KOTA KINABALU, April 8 — Sabah is reviewing its railway fares and studying a potential new rail route as part of efforts to strengthen the state’s public transport network, Deputy Chief Minister III Datuk Ewon Benedick said.

Ewon, who is also Sabah Industrial Development, Entrepreneurship and Transport Minister, said the Sabah State Railway Department is undertaking two key studies — a fare review and a feasibility study for a proposed line from Putatan to Kota Kinabalu, extending to the Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park (KKIP) and Sepanggar Port.

“The fare review has reached about 90 per cent completion and will be presented to the ministry before being brought to the State Cabinet for further consideration,” he told reporters after attending an awards ceremony organised by the department.

He said he preferred to wait until both studies are completed, particularly the near-finished fare review, before tabling them for decision.

The proposed Putatan–KKIP–Sepanggar route study is expected to take 12 months and forms part of a longer-term plan to expand Sabah’s rail network and improve connectivity to key industrial and port areas.

Ewon added that the Sabah State Railway Department is also contributing input to the feasibility study for the Trans Borneo Railway project being undertaken by the federal government.

Separately, he said his ministry will begin work this year on the Sabah Sustainable Transport Master Plan, with the department involved at both the steering and technical levels.

At the event, 32 department officers and staff received Excellent Service Awards, while 23 others were recognised upon their retirement.

Ewon expressed appreciation to the recipients, saying their dedication should serve as an example to others in the state civil service.